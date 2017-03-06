Reds claim 1B Christian Walker, designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment

Jumbo Diaz threw an inning against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, in which he allowed a pair of dingers and 4 runs on 3 hits with nary a strikeout recorded. It appears those may well be the final pitches he'll throw as a member of the Cincinnati Reds , since he was designated for assignment by the team Monday afternoon, according to The Enquirer's Zach Buchanan.

