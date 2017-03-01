Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco on road back again from injuries
Devin Mesoraco had a breakout season in 2014, hitting 25 homers and making the All-Star team. Now the Cincinnati Reds catcher is just trying back to get on the field and, he hopes, stay there.
