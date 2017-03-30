Reds beat Royals with 8-run inning
An 8-run eighth inning propelled the Reds to a 10-6 victory over the Royals on Monday. It was a truly collective effort, so we're going to make Juan Perez, Hernan Iribarren, and Arismendy Alcantara share the JNMHSOTG today.
