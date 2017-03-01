Reds' Anthony DeSclafani likely to miss Opening Day
It was just over a week ago that we learned that Cincinnati Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani 's throwing elbow wasn't feeling quite right. Likely because the depths of this deep, dark rebuild, we naturally panicked, but it was later revealed that the tenderness he'd felt in that elbow wasn't anything serious or structural, and that the Disco Train would be back on its tracks and throwing again soon.
