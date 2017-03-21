Reds announce Scott Feldman as Opening Day starter

If you sift through the annals of Opening Day games started by Cincinnati Reds pitchers, you'll stumble across the relatively nondescript likes of Joey Hamilton and Pete Schourek. Hamilton, you may remember, carved out a decent career with the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays before latching on with the Reds at the end of his career, posting -0.7 bWAR across three seasons while starting Opening Day in 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.