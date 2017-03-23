Red Report - Blake Wood
Drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 3rd round of the 2006 amateur draft. Signed June 22, 2006 Debut: May 12, 2010 Rookie Status: Exceeded rookie limits during 2010 season 2017 Contract Status: Signed through 2017, 1yr/$1.28m Arb Eligible: 2018 Free Agent: 2019 June 6, 2006: Drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 3rd round of the 2006 amateur draft.
