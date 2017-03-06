Red Report - Adam Duvall
High School: Butler Traditional HS College: University of Louisville , Third Team All-Big East) Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft Debut: June 26, 2014 Rookie Status: Exceeded rookie limits during 2015 season 2017 Contract Status: Pre-Arb Arb Eligible: 2019 Free Agent: 2022 The Reds had only two players on the All Star team last season, and only one of them is still under contract with the team. Adam Duvall rode a mashy first half of the season, where the righty slugger from just down the river smacked 23 home runs and 20 doubles, good for a .551 slugging percentage and an +.800 OPS despite an anemic .288 OBP.
