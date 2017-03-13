Preparation vital for new Marlins starting pitcher Dan Straily
Marlins pitcher Dan Straily is preparing to start his first season in the Miami Marlins' starting pitching rotation. Straily talks about that and his strong outing Saturday, March 17, 2017, in a spring training game against the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
