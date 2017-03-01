Peraza repaying Reds' confidence
After trading Brandon Phillips to the Braves on Feb. 12, the Reds installed Jose Peraza as their regular second baseman and made it his job to lose. Peraza has certainly backed up their confidence in the early portion of Spring Training.
