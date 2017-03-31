Opening Day weekend is upon us: Here's what to do Don your Reds gear and come Downtown for the party Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nEHzCs Float members of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame walk down Race Street dressed as the Cincinnati Red Legs during the 97th annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Monday April 4, 2016. Opening Day Art Show, 5 p.m.-midnight, Christian Moerlein Brewery, 1621 Moore St., Over-the-Rhine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.