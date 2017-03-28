NL Central preview: Cubs could win it again. Reds could be among worst teams ever.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Kyle Schwarber is already a hero because of what he's done in 51 postseason plate appearances, but he's only got 278 in the regular season, so there's room for growth. Projected to finish first: Chicago Cubs 2016: 103-58, won World Series over Cleveland Indians Significant additions: RP Wade Davis, OF Jon Jay, RP Koji Uehara, SP Brett Anderson, RP Brian Duensing Significant losses: RP Aroldis Chapman, CF Dexter Fowler, OF Jorge Soler, C David Ross, SP Jason Hammel, RP Travis Wood, RP Trevor Cahill Clubhouse catalyst: RF Jason Heyward The season is a success if: 2017 is like 2016 all over again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.