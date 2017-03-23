New York Yankees interested in Zack Cozart, per report
Way back in December of 2012, the Cincinnati Reds were coming off their best season in over a decade, a 97 win campaign that saw them win their first few postseason games since the first Roosevelt Administration. With much of their core returning for another run, they chose to address the single most glaring weakness on the current squad - the leadoff position - by swinging a three-team deal to land Shin-Soo Choo from Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC