Nelson fans 4 in bid for Brewers' rot...

Nelson fans 4 in bid for Brewers' rotation

12 hrs ago

In a bid to earn a spot in the Reds' rotation, right-hander Sal Romano appeared from the bullpen and struck out seven batters over 3 2/3 innings, and a split-squad of Reds handed the Brewers a 4-2 loss on Sunday at Goodyear Ballpark to snap a five-game losing streak. Romano, who pitched at Double-A last season, entered in the fourth inning and now has a 1.69 ERA in four spring appearances.

Chicago, IL

