Moscot gets up early to root for Israel in Classic
It was 2:30 a.m. MT in Arizona on Monday and Reds pitcher Jon Moscot had to be up in four hours to work out and continue his rehab from Tommy John elbow surgery. But Moscot was up in the wee hours to watch a few innings as Team Israel played Korea in the first game of the World Baseball Classic in Seoul, South Korea.
