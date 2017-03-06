Moscot gets up early to root for Isra...

Moscot gets up early to root for Israel in Classic

12 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

It was 2:30 a.m. MT in Arizona on Monday and Reds pitcher Jon Moscot had to be up in four hours to work out and continue his rehab from Tommy John elbow surgery. But Moscot was up in the wee hours to watch a few innings as Team Israel played Korea in the first game of the World Baseball Classic in Seoul, South Korea.

Chicago, IL

