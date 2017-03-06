Moose socks first spring homer against Reds

Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning as the Reds claimed a 7-3 victory over the Royals on Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark. It was tied at 3 with two out in the fifth when Suarez lifted an 0-1 pitch from right-hander Chris Young to right-center for the homer that put Cincinnati ahead by two runs.

