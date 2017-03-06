MLB Notebook: Beltre cleared to play in World Baseball Classic
Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre said he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic. [AP PHOTO] Third baseman Adrian Beltre has passed the test of playing some spring training games for the Texas Rangers and is ready to join the Dominican Republic for World Baseball Classic.
