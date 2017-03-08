Mets' Wheeler solid in debut; Braves hit 3 HRs

Zack Wheeler completed his much-anticipated Grapefruit League debut in healthy fashion, but after he exited, Brandon Phillips and Adonis Garcia hit home runs that helped the Braves claim a 5-2 win over the Mets on Friday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Having missed the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and other arm ailments, Wheeler was happy to get through his two-inning outing in pain-free fashion.

