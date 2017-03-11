Mariners Newbies Best Split-Squad Red...

Mariners Newbies Best Split-Squad Reds 7-6 For 10th Spring Win

Mariners GM, Jerry Dipoto can smile a little brighter today all because four of the players that he traded for this offseason made a positive impact on today's 7-6 win against the Cincinnati Reds. The Mariners have now won three straight spring games since losing big to the Cleveland Indians Wednesday's game 14-6.

Chicago, IL

