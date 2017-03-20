Lorenzen ready to provide bullpen stability
Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen hasn't put together his smoothest outings this spring. But Lorenzen expects to be ready when the bell rings for the regular season, benefitting from not having to enter camp competing for a roster spot for the first time.
