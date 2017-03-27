LA Dodgers split a pair, beating Padr...

LA Dodgers split a pair, beating Padres but losing to Reds

THE GAMES: The Dodgers split a pair of split-squad games Tuesday afternoon, beating the San Diego Padres, 3-1, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., but losing, 9-3, to the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. PITCHING REPORT: Vying for the final spot in the Dodgers' rotation to start the season, left-hander Alex Wood did not perform well.

