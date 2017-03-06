Introducing the 2017 Godfrey Rays

It's pretty easy to look at the Reds and the Tampa Bay Rays , and throw them out the window because of how bad the two teams have performed. On the surface, you see how bad a baseball team can truly be, but under a microscope, you begin to examine things like the recent playoff runs they both have made in recent years, the waves of prospects coming in, and the draft picks that can either strengthen or shrink these two teams' talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.