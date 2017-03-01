High schoolers eager for Reds Futures Showcase
Although the Reds -- and Major League Baseball -- would love to unearth a future Hall of Famer at events like this year's sixth annual Reds Futures High School Showcase, there certainly is far more to the event than that. Even in a region like Cincinnati that is often rich in baseball talent , the broader goal for the participating teams and players is the experiences gained and the lessons learned.
