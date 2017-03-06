Here There Be Tygers - A RedReporter ...

Here There Be Tygers - A RedReporter preview of the 2017 Detroit Tigers

13 hrs ago

If you didn't read the title of this fanpost and I told you that I was going to preview a team that featured: You'd probably wonder why I was bothering to do a 2017 preview of the Cincinnati Reds from a couple of years ago, wouldn't you? However, the Detroit Tigers appear to be in a very similar position as the Reds were back then. And before Tigers fans stumble across this article and complain, I do realize that there are some differences between the franchises---they're in a bigger market with a much bigger payroll, they had more success in their postseason appearances including a World Series in 2012, and they have more proven hitting talent on their roster than the Reds probably did at the time.

