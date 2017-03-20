Hamilton sticking with switch-hitting, line-drive approach
Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton often took advice from teammate and elite hitter Joey Votto last season. Hamilton also learned by example from watching Votto, especially when both were struggling during the first couple of months.
