Giants score 10 against Cody Reed, thump Reds 14-2

We learned over the weekend that Devin Mesoraco won't be ready to join the Opening Day roster for the Cincinnati Reds since he's simply not yet in game shape, which means Rule 5 Draft selection Stuart Turner has a phenomenal chance of making the team on day one. Despite having never played above AA - and despite facing off against San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner on Monday - Turner continued his impressive spring, thumping a long dinger on a day when virtually nobody else on the Reds' roster did much at all.

