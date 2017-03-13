Former Reds All-Star Sean Casey to lead Opening Day parade

In this Feb. 23, 2008, file photo, Boston Red Sox first baseman Sean Casey, left, talks with catcher Jason Varitek during batting practice at the team's baseball spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market say Casey will be this year's grand marshal in the Reds' Opening Day parade on April 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.