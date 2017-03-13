Former Reds All-Star Sean Casey to lead Opening Day parade
In this Feb. 23, 2008, file photo, Boston Red Sox first baseman Sean Casey, left, talks with catcher Jason Varitek during batting practice at the team's baseball spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market say Casey will be this year's grand marshal in the Reds' Opening Day parade on April 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC