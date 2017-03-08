Efficient Freeland makes impression v...

Efficient Freeland makes impression vs. Reds

It was a nice showing on Friday night for one of the Rockies' top prospects, lefty pitcher and Denver native Kyle Freeland , who earned the victory with three scoreless innings as the Rockies topped the Reds, 5-4, at Goodyear Ballpark. "I felt like I was rolling, and I was in the groove from the get-go," said Freeland, who struck out two and erased leadoff singles in the fourth and fifth with double-play grounders -- while being cheered on from a vocal contingent of high school buddies who made the trip.

Chicago, IL

