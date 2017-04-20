Davis makes final tuneup, Duvall gets 2 hits

Reds right-hander Rookie Davis made his final tuneup for his Major League debut and Adam Duvall went 2-for-2 with a double in front of his hometown fans as the Cincinnati Reds and their Triple-A affiliate Louisville Bats played to a 1-1 tie Friday night at Slugger Field. Davis pitched three innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with two walks, two strikeouts and a hit batsman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.