CRAWFORD | Duvall enjoys All-Star return to his hometown in Reds' exhibition

Neither the game, nor the season, had started as the Cincinnati Reds walked into Louisville Slugger Field for batting practice before an exhibition game against a Reds' Futures squad Friday, but Adam Duvall already led the team in one category -- steals. Duvall, the Louisville native and former star at the University of Louisville and Butler High School, had the largest cheering section in the stadium Friday night, and was enjoying the star treatment.

