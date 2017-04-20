CRAWFORD | Duvall enjoys All-Star return to his hometown in Reds' exhibition
Neither the game, nor the season, had started as the Cincinnati Reds walked into Louisville Slugger Field for batting practice before an exhibition game against a Reds' Futures squad Friday, but Adam Duvall already led the team in one category -- steals. Duvall, the Louisville native and former star at the University of Louisville and Butler High School, had the largest cheering section in the stadium Friday night, and was enjoying the star treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC