'Cobra' not letting Parkinson's hold him back

Dave Parker was an intimidating force when he wielded that 37-ounce bat during the 1970s and '80s for six Major League teams, including the Pirates and Reds. Who could forget that cannon of an arm -- the same arm that threw out Jim Rice and Brian Downing in the '79 All-Star Game, earning Most Valuable Player honors? Fast forward to 2017: Parker, 65, is no longer the intimidator.

