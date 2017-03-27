Cincinnati Reds watch, as opening day nears, the starting rotation becomes less clear
The Cincinnati Reds have a developing situation as Rookie Davis and Cody Reed come from behind to lead the rotation race. The Cincinnati Reds have been in a pickle all spring long as projected starters Tim Adleman and Robert Stephenson have had awful springs.
