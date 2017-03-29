Cincinnati Reds still don't understand how to use Joey Votto appropriately
The Cincinnati Reds still think of Joey Votto as an on base machine instead of realizing he is the best offensive player in the National League. When you hear things coming out of the Cincinnati Reds' camp like they considered batting Joey Votto lead-off last year, it makes you wonder what is going through management's mind.
