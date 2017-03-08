Cincinnati Reds prospect Phillip Ervin is ready to break out in 2017

Phillip Ervin smacked a 3-run double for the Cincinnati Reds in yesterday's Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics , in the process raising his spring line to a solid .357/.400/.571 in a tiny, tiny sample. If any time was a good one to look closer at Cincinnati's 1st round draftee from 2013, it's probably right now.

