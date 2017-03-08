Cincinnati Reds prospect Phillip Ervin is ready to break out in 2017
Phillip Ervin smacked a 3-run double for the Cincinnati Reds in yesterday's Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics , in the process raising his spring line to a solid .357/.400/.571 in a tiny, tiny sample. If any time was a good one to look closer at Cincinnati's 1st round draftee from 2013, it's probably right now.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
