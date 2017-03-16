Cincinnati Reds need to find the next...

Cincinnati Reds need to find the next Scott Rolen before it's too late to change

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Blog Red Machine

The Cincinnati Reds need to add a veteran player to fill the role that Scott Rolen had during the last rebuild. In 2009 when the Cincinnati Reds were coming out of their last rebuild they sent Edwin Encarnacion to the Toronto Blue Jays for the aging Scott Rolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blog Red Machine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC