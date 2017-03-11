Cincinnati Reds need pitching health in order to take any steps forward in 2017
The Cincinnati Reds allowed more home runs than ever in 2016. Some of it could have been from pitch selection and some of it could have been from bad pitchers, but the injuries to the pitching staff has to be discussed.
