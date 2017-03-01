Cincinnati Reds links - Remain calm, ...

Cincinnati Reds links - Remain calm, all is well edition

There are two or nine of you that woke up this morning and said to yourselves " the gawdang Cincinnati Reds are 0 and 6 in Spring Training and I just can't take it anymore, gawdangit." In a fluster, you put your boxer shorts on backwards, didn't notice until you got into your car to go to work, and then proceeded to get stuck in morning I-471 traffic just as your check-engine light came on.

