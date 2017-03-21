Cincinnati Reds links - Devin Mesorac...

Cincinnati Reds links - Devin Mesoraco key to Opening Day roster's shape

Read more: Red Reporter

For the third consecutive season, the Cincinnati Reds have been faced with the fact that they have little to no knowledge about the production they can count on from their franchise catcher. Devin Mesoraco has shredded labra so often in so many corners of his body that our own CMS spellcheck doesn't even recognize the plural form of the word 'labrum,' and even prior to his last two lost seasons experienced repeated nagging hamstring injuries and a concussion.

