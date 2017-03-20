Cincinnati Reds are short on center fielders as Billy Hamilton and Desmond Jennings suffer injuries
Over the past few days the Cincinnati Reds have had to move outfielders around to cover center field. On Friday, the Reds started Scott Schebler in center and then brought in the likely center fielder for Daytona Beach, TJ Friedl, into the game.
