Cincinnati Reds and Bronson Arroyo reunite, but what is best for the right-hander?
With the signing of Bronson Arroyo to a minor league deal , the Cincinnati Reds need to make sure that there is an understanding in place as to what each side expects from the other. The Reds will have expectations about Arroyo's flexibility and he will have expectations regarding his roster status.
