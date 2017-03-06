Cincinnati Reds 2017 season preview: ...

Cincinnati Reds 2017 season preview: Positioning for future relevance is a key priority

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The Reds haven't had much to cheer about in recent seasons, but will 2017 be the start of a turnaround? are coming off three straight losing seasons, and since the start of the 2015 campaign they've racked up 192 losses. Obviously, in 2017 they have almost no shot at contention, as they share a division with the .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC