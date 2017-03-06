Cincinnati Reds 2017 season preview: Positioning for future relevance is a key priority
The Reds haven't had much to cheer about in recent seasons, but will 2017 be the start of a turnaround? are coming off three straight losing seasons, and since the start of the 2015 campaign they've racked up 192 losses. Obviously, in 2017 they have almost no shot at contention, as they share a division with the .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC