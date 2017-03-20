Chicago Cubs Recap: Offense on displa...

Chicago Cubs Recap: Offense on display in 11-7 win over Reds

Hometown hero Kris Bryant doubled and homered during the Chicago Cubs' 11-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Saturday in Las Vegas. Reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant returned home to Las Vegas Saturday for matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

