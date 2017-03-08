Bronson Arroyo returns as Reds beat B...

Bronson Arroyo returns as Reds beat Brewers and Rockies in split-squad games

Read more: Red Reporter

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Split-Squad Games Screw Up the Entire Recapping Format We've Had Established for Years Please Stop Those Player of the Bronson Arroyo returned to the mound for the Cincinnati Reds officially on Sunday, tossing a pair of scoreless innings of Cactus League ball against the Milwaukee Brewers . He struck out 2, walked none, and allowed just a single in his time on the mound, and according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon's sources was sitting 84-87 mph with his fastball .

