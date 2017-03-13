Hi guys! Do you like filling out brackets? I hope you do because I've created a Red Reporter bracket challenge over at Yahoo that you just HAVE to try out. Just think, you can earn, nay DEMAND the respect and adulation of a small like minded clique of elitist douchebags if you win! Since I need more words, here are my early thoughts - UC got ska-rooed by having to go to Sacramento, NKU is gonna get waxed by UK after keeping it somewhat close for the first ten minutes, and UK is gonna lose in the second round to Wichita State in a reversal from a few years ago.

