Bone bruise in elbow sidelines Iglesias
Raisel Iglesias has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right elbow and will resume throwing in four days, Reds manager Bryan Price said Wednesday, which has put the reliever's status for Opening Day in doubt. Iglesias underwent an MRI exam this week which revealed the bone bruise.
