Billy Hamilton has perfect day as Red...

Billy Hamilton has perfect day as Reds beat Padres, 8-7

The Cincinnati Reds were on FS-Ohio for the first time in this one, and to match it they rolled out a lineup featuring most every position player you'd expect to be in their Opening Day lineup. As if that wasn't exciting enough, the most exciting player in that lineup - Billy Hamilton - had his best day of the spring.

