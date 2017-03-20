Battling for rotation spot, Romano roughed up vs. Brewers
Sal Romano has offered the Reds a compelling case to be included in the Opening Day rotation, and even if he doesn't solidify a starting spot, he figures to be in the club's plans for 2017. Romano struggled to prevent his fastball from elevating in the strike zone, and he couldn't throw his breaking ball for consistent strikes -- at least after the first inning.
