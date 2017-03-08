Arroyo's debut 'as good as I could have hoped'
In trying to make his comeback as a non-roster player in Spring Training, Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo wondered how his body would hold up in game situations, and how his stuff would hold up vs. experienced big league hitters. "Today was as good as I could have hoped for, all around, as far as how I felt like I was commanding the ball," said Arroyo, who allowed one hit and struck out two.
