Arroyo slated for spring debut Sunday

13 hrs ago

Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo will make his 2017 Cactus League debut Sunday when he starts in a split-squad game against the Brewers, manager Bryan Price said Thursday. Arroyo, who had been playing catch-up after missing time with a stomach virus, previously threw one inning in an intrasquad game Tuesday.

