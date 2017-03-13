Arroyo OK to make next start on Thursday
One day after he struck in the face by a throw from his catcher Devin Mesoraco , Reds right-hander Bronson Arroyo was set to resume his normal schedule. Arroyo is scheduled to start again on Thursday vs. the White Sox.
