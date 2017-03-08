Arroyo, Mesoraco get their first spring action
A Reds morning intrasquad game on a practice field rarely would be all that interesting, but the one the club held on Tuesday was an important step for two players who participated. Bronson Arroyo pitched his first competitive inning of the spring and catcher Devin Mesoraco was behind the plate in his first game action.
